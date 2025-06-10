Sheehan (elbow) is expected to work at least four innings during his next rehab start, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan has looked solid during his time in the minors, working three frames in each of his last two appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander may only need to make one more start at Triple-A before the club considers activating him from the 60-day IL, as skipper Dave Roberts stated Monday that there could be a conversation about adding Sheehan to the big-league rotation following his next rehab appearance.