Sheehan earned the win for Double-A Tulsa on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings.

Sheehan put up absurd numbers in May, allowing just one run and eight hits over 24.2 innings while posting a 41:10 K:BB. His first start in June was an extension of that dominance, as he racked up 17 whiffs and seven more punchouts. The right-hander's season stats include a 1.64 WHIP, 0.79 WHIP and 15.1 K/9, with his only real flaw being a so-so 3.5 BB/9. Sheehan has improved in that area of late with just six walks over his past 20.1 frames as he continues to emerge as one of the minors' most exciting pitching prospects. He's yet to pitch at the Triple-A level and may not see the majors until next season, but Sheehan is certainly a name to watch and could end up as the most impactful arm among the Dodgers' many young pitching prospects.