Sheehan is expected to be part of the Dodgers' six-man rotation moving forward and is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Even with Blake Snell (shoulder) scheduled to return from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday against the Rays, Sheehan will move into the rotation after Los Angeles cleared another spot by trading Dustin May to the Red Sox on Thursday. In his most recent appearance Wednesday against the Reds, Sheehan worked in relief behind Shohei Ohtani, but Sheehan still covered 3.2 innings and tossed 72 pitches to keep himself stretched out for a starting role. Since making his 2025 Dodgers debut June 18 after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Sheehan has turned in a 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB in 25 innings over six appearances (four starts).