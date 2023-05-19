Sheehan struck out a season-high 10 batters Wednesday for Double-A Tulsa and has a 1.85 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 34 innings this season.

His 58 strikeouts lead all Double-A pitchers and are second only to Andrew Abbott (65) in the minor leagues. Sheehan was a trendy sleeper in dynasty leagues coming into the season, but he has pitched his way into the mix for the distinction of best pitcher in the minors. His fastball is an 80-grade offering in the mid-90s that has similar shape to Joe Ryan's low-90s fastball.