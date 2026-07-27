Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Limits Mets in no-decision

Sheehan did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Sheehan stumbled out of the gate, allowing three straight hits before recording his first out, which resulted in the Mets plating their lone run against him. The right-hander responded impressively, holding New York hitless over the next 18 batters he faced. Sheehan exited in line for the win, but the Dodgers' bullpen quickly surrendered the lead en route to an 8-3 loss. He has now failed to complete six innings in each of his last eight starts while posting a 5.71 ERA during that stretch. His next outing is scheduled for Saturday at home against the Red Sox.