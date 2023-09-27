Sheehan is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Sheehan will make his second straight turn through the Los Angeles rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen. He turned in a gem his last time out this past Thursday against the Giants, striking out a career-high nine while allowing one earned run on no hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. Though he's pitched well of late, Sheehan hasn't hit five innings in any of his starts or relief appearances in the majors or minors since late July, so the Dodgers may not keep him in Wednesday's game long enough to qualify for a win.