The Dodgers are expected to activate Sheehan (elbow) from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan has been working his way back from May 2024 Tommy John surgery, and he most recently took the mound Thursday for Triple-A Oklahoma City in the fourth start of his rehab assignment. He allowed four earned runs across 3.1 innings but delivered a 7:1 K: BB while ramping up to 63 pitches. The Dodgers began a stretch of 10 games in 10 days Friday and will likely break in the right-hander as a sixth starter to afford an extra day of rest to the other five members of the rotation. Per Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com, manager Dave Roberts said that Sheehan will throw a bullpen session Sunday. If all goes well, the 25-year-old could be activated as soon as Tuesday to pitch in the second game of the Dodgers' series with the Padres.