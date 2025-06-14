Sheehan (elbow) is expected to be activated from the injured list in the upcoming week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan has been working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and he most recently took the mound Thursday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He allowed four earned runs across 3.1 innings but delivered a 7:1 K: BB while ramping up to 63 pitches. It's unclear exactly when Sheehan will be activated, but manager Dave Roberts hinted that Ben Casparius will remain in the rotation. Roberts also noted that Sheehan will throw a bullpen session Sunday, which will clarify the team's plans, per Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com.