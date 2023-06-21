Sheehan is slated to start Friday's game against the Astros in Los Angeles, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After Sheehan tossed six no-hit innings in his MLB debut last Friday against the Giants, manager Dave Roberts confirmed the rookie would receive at least one more turn through the Dodgers rotation. The skipper didn't initially clarify whether Sheehan would take the hill for Wednesday's road game in the Angels or at some point during the series with Houston, but the young right-hander is now officially locked in to make his second career start versus the reigning World Series champions. The length of Sheehan's stay with the big club will likely hinge on how he performs versus Houston and any additional starts that may follow, as well as the availability of Julio Urias (hamstring), who could be ready to rejoin the rotation at some point late next week.