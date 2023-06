Los Angeles selected Sheehan's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Sheehan is added to the 40-man roster to make his MLB debut against the Giants on Friday, and he's expected to make at least one more start after, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. The right-hander was sensational for Double-A Tulsa with 88 strikeouts in 53 innings with a 1.86 ERA, and he's an intriguing streamer with even more long-term potential in his right arm.