Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Optioned to OKC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheehan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
This move comes as a surprise given Sheehan was sharp in his 2025 debut with the Dodgers Wednesday, when he allowed only one earned run across four innings while striking out six. However, with Los Angeles' pitching staff overwhelmed by injuries, the team selected the contract of Jack Little to serve as bullpen depth. The team's plans for Sheehan are unclear, but he'll need to spend 15 days with Oklahoma City before being recalled, barring a player currently on the big-league roster getting injured.
More News
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Impressive in season debut•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Activated for season debut•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Making season debut Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Nearing return from IL•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Continuing to ramp up•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Builds up to 57 pitches•