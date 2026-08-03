Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Shelled in eighth loss

Sheehan (4-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch over 2.2 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Sheehan couldn't settle in, permitting two runs in the first inning before giving up a trio of solo homers in a third frame that he failed to complete. Sunday marked the right-hander's second-shortest outing of the year and the third time he has surrendered five-plus runs in a game. It's been an incredibly disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old, who owns a 5.29 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 108:30 K:BB across 95.1 innings (20 starts). Sheehan is lined up to make his next start on the road against the Diamondbacks next weekend, though his spot in the rotation could come into question with the addition of Tarik Skubal and the impending return of Blake Snell (elbow).