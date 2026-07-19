Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Start pushed back to Monday

Sheehan will not start the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees and will instead start Monday's series opener against Philadelphia, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Sheehan, who was originally slated to pitch against the Yankees on Saturday before the game was postponed, will open the series against the Phillies for the Dodgers on Monday. The Dodgers opted to go with a bullpen game for the second half of Sunday's doubleheader over the 26-year-old. On the season, the right-hander has posted a 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 93:26 K:BB in 82.1 innings.