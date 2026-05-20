Sheehan allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Sheehan gave up a pair of two-run home runs -- Manny Machado took him deep in the first inning and Miguel Andujar did the same in the third. This was the third time in nine outings Sheehan has given up multiple homers, and the four runs allowed matched a season high. He's given up 11 runs across 19.1 innings through four starts in May, though he has a 23:4 K:BB this month. Overall, the right-hander is at a 4.93 ERA, 1.2& WHIP and 51:13 K:BB through 45.2 innings this season. Sheehan will look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively projected to come at home versus the Rockies.