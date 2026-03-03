Sheehan has yet to appear in a Cactus League game due to an illness he contracted at the start of Dodgers camp, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

It seems Sheehan is over the illness, but he's still getting ramped up after it put him behind schedule. It's unclear when the right-hander will make his spring training debut, but he should have enough time to prep for Opening Day. Sheehan is a heavy favorite to open the season in the Dodgers' rotation after he posted a 2.82 ERA and 89:22 K:BB over 73.1 regular-season innings in 2025.