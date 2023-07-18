Sheehan (3-0) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win against Baltimore.
Sheehan coughed up three runs in the first two innings but was able to settle in and improve to 3-0. The 23-year-old has struggled in his last two outings; he's coughed up nine runs with a 6:7 K:BB through 8.2 innings during that span. His career ERA now sits at 4.91 through five career MLB appearances. Sheehan's next start is projected to be in Texas this weekend.
More News
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Sustains first bad start•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Holds his own Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Notches first career win•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Next start coming Friday•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Sticking in rotation for now•
-
Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Sterling in major-league debut•