Sheehan (3-0) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win against Baltimore.

Sheehan coughed up three runs in the first two innings but was able to settle in and improve to 3-0. The 23-year-old has struggled in his last two outings; he's coughed up nine runs with a 6:7 K:BB through 8.2 innings during that span. His career ERA now sits at 4.91 through five career MLB appearances. Sheehan's next start is projected to be in Texas this weekend.