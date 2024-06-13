Hernandez isn't in the Dodgers' lineup versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Hernandez is on the bench again with righty Michael Lorenzen on the mound for the Rangers. Recently acquired Cavan Biggio has the start at third and is batting eighth Thursday. Hernandez, who was serving as the primary third baseman in Max Muncy's absence will now seem to just fill that role against lefties while Biggio will start against righties. For the season, Hernandez has a .724 OPS against lefties, but a .493 OPS against righties.