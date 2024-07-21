Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Boston.

Hernandez didn't enter the contest until he was put in to pinch hit for Gavin Lux in the seventh, though the former would make his presence felt, launching a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game up at 4-4. The utility man also added an RBI single in his third at-bat to tie the game up in extra innings, giving him his first multi-hit performance this month. Hernandez has now homered twice in his last eight at-bats, though his average still sits at just .198 on the season.