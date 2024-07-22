Lux went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, a steal, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

Lux began his night with an RBI-double in the first and then added on with a solo home run in the fourth. Following that fourth inning homer, Lux had tallied an extra-base hit in four straight at-bats with two doubles and two long balls. Over his last seven games, the 26-year-old is slashing .429/.455/.952 and saw his OPS raise above .600 for the first time all season after Sunday's performance. As a whole, Lux is slashing .225/.276/.333 with five homers, 27 RBI, 31 runs and a 19:60 BB:K in 286 plate appearances.