Lux went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a double in a 7-6 extra-innings win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Lux got the scoring started in the contest with a solo shot in the second inning. He added a double before giving way to a pinch hitter in the seventh frame. Lux has three multi-hit efforts and a pair of long balls over his past six games, during which he's batting .353. The two homers during that span equal half of his season total of four over 80 contests.