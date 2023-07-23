Lux (knee) said Saturday that he'll be able to start running on the field at the end of next week and that he could start hitting off a tee in early August, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lux is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL suffered early in spring training. He began running on a treadmill in late June and is now nearing on-field running. Though this is a sign that he's making good progress, Lux is not expected to return this season. However, there's a strong chance that he'll be fully recovered by spring training next year.