Lux went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI in Thursday's 11-9 win over the White Sox.

Lux notched the first four-hit game of his career, and he added a walk to become the first Dodger to reach base five times in a game this season, per independent baseball writer Blake Harris. The second baseman could have had an even more impressive fantasy line, but he was thrown out trying to steal in the third inning. Nonetheless, it was a nice turnaround for Lux after he had gone 2-for-15 with four strikeouts over his previous five games.