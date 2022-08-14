Lux went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Saturday's 13-3 win over the Royals.

Lux knocked in the Dodgers' fourth run of the the first inning with a single to right field, and he followed with a 431-foot solo shot to center in the third. The long ball ended a nearly month-long homer drought for the 24-year-old, though he's otherwise been fine with a .297/.384/.459 slash line since July 15. Lux's lack of power (he has just five homers on the campaign) hurts his fantasy value, but he's still worth rostering in most leagues given his .299 batting average and seven stolen bases on the campaign.