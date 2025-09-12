default-cbs-image
Kim isn't in the lineup for Friday's game versus San Francisco.

Kim will miss out on the starting lineup against a right-hander for the second time in a row, this time conceding a start at second base to Tommy Edman. Michael Conforto, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez will patrol the outfield with Edman at the keystone.

