Dreyer struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Giants.

Tanner Scott had a 23-pitch appearance Friday and was presumably unavailable for Saturday's game. The Dodgers had to dig deep in this game, with Alex Vesia also not pitching and Kirby Yates being deployed in the seventh inning, leading to Dreyer getting a rare chance to close a game out. He's up to four saves this season and has added 10 holds over 64 appearances. He's also pitched to a 2.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 72:22 K:BB through 74 innings, and he's allowed just two runs with an 11:1 K:BB over eight innings in September.