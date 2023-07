Marisnick was removed from the Dodgers' game against Baltimore on Tuesday with an apparent injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Marisnick came into the game to pinch hit for Jason Heyward and was followed by a trainer into the Dodgers' clubhouse in the fourth inning. It's unclear what is bothering Marisnick, but the team should provide an update relatively soon. Chris Taylor entered the game as Marisnick's replacement.