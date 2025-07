The Red Sox traded Tibbs to the Dodgers in exchange for Dustin May on Thursday, Noah Camras of DodgersNation.com reports.

Tibbs was one of the Red Sox's top prospects after they acquired him from the Giants in part of the return for Rafael Devers in mid-June. Tibbs joined Double-A Portland after getting dealt to Boston where he struggled with a .205/.321/.268 slash line.