The Dodgers promoted DeLuca from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Oklahoma City released outfielder Ben DeLuzio to clear a spot on the roster for DeLuca, who started in left field and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his Triple-A debut in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Sugar Land. The 24-year-old DeLuca earned the bump up to Triple-A after leading Tulsa in OPS (.970) and slugging 10 home runs, placing him in a tie for second in the Texas League at the time of his promotion.