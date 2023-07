DeLuca was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

The Dodgers brought in Jake Marisnick to occupy a short-side platoon role, which frees up DeLuca to head back to Triple-A and get regular at-bats once more. Even though DeLuca has only been used in a limited capacity this season, he is one of the Dodgers' top prospects and could play a larger role in the coming years. He hit .212 with one home run and one steal in 36 plate appearances.