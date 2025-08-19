Dodgers' Josue De Paula: Back at full strength
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Paula (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Saturday.
De Paula was shut down for a few weeks while dealing with an unspecified injury. He's appeared in two games at High-A Great Lakes since being reinstated, going 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts over this brief stretch.
