Dodgers' Justin Turner: Placed on disabled list
Turner (wrist) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Turner is expected to miss the first 5-to-8 weeks of the season after suffering a broken wrist in a Cactus League contest earlier in March. A more concrete timetable should emerge once he resumes baseball activities. Meanwhile, Logan Forsythe is expected to hold down the hot corner until Turner is healthy, leaving Chase Utley, Enrique Hernandez and Austin Barnes to cover second base.
