Wrobleski notched a save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect 11th inning.

The Dodgers' bullpen blew another late lead Wednesday, as Arizona scored three times in the eighth inning to tie the score. Los Angeles was able to push the game into extra frames, and after neither team scored in the 10th, the Dodgers managed a run in the top of the 11th inning. Wrobleski then came in for the bottom of the frame and sandwiched two punchouts around a groundout to earn a tough save. It was the left-hander's second save of the campaign, though his first was of the three-inning variety against Tampa Bay on Aug. 1. The Dodgers' bullpen has been in disarray throughout much of the campaign -- the team has 27 total blown saves, and the club's saves leader, Tanner Scott, has 10 -- so it's not infeasible that Wrobleski's clutch performance Wednesday could earn him some high-leverage looks (and even save chances) as manager Dave Roberts looks to find reliable late-inning arms.