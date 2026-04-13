Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Sticking in rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wrobleski is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Mets at Dodger Stadium, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
As expected, the Dodgers will keep a six-man rotation in place during the upcoming week, clearing the way for Wrobleski to make a second straight start. After making his season debut in long relief March 30 versus the Guardians, Wrobleski scooped up a win in his first start of 2026 last Monday in Toronto while holding the Blue Jays to one earned run on two hits and four walks across five innings.
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