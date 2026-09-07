Wrobleski didn't factor in the decision Sunday against the Nationals after giving up four runs on eight hits and one walk over three-plus innings. He struck out six.

The left-hander was shifted to the bullpen upon his return from forearm inflammation Tuesday, but he made just one relief appearance before retaking the mound as a starter. Wrobleski opened with three scoreless innings Sunday, but things fell apart in the fourth as he failed to retire any of the five batters he faced. The 26-year-old has surrendered six earned runs across five frames in his two outings since coming off the IL, and he now seems likely to shift back to the bullpen.