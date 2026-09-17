Wrobleski is slated to start Thursday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Wrobleski hasn't worked more than two innings in any of his three appearances since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 1, so he's expected to operate as more of an opener than a traditional starter Thursday. The Dodgers plan to recall Landon Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, and he'll likely be called upon to cover multiple frames out of the bullpen once Wrobleski exits the game.