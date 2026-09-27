Wrobleski has made his last two appearances out of the Los Angeles bullpen, covering 1.2 innings while striking out one batter and allowing one earned run on four hits in outings Tuesday and Thursday against the Padres.

Wrobleski most recently started Sept. 17 against the Reds and tossed three perfect innings, but the strong performance didn't result in him earning any additional turns through the rotation. With the Dodgers locked in as the No. 2 spot in the National League playoffs heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants, Wrobleski could be a candidate to cover multiple innings as a starter or bulk reliever as the team aims to rest most of its key pitchers for the postseason.