Dodgers' Kyle Tucker: Headed to LA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tucker agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The Dodgers continue to add to their loaded lineup, with Tucker marking their second significant signing of the offseason. The move should also help his counting-stat potential, as Tucker will undoubtedly hit close in proximity in the order to Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. The move could also shift Tommy Edman (ankle) to primarily play second base.
More News
-
Kyle Tucker: Officially rejects qualifying offer•
-
Kyle Tucker: Given qualifying offer•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Activated, batting cleanup Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Will return to Cubs' lineup Friday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Trending toward return this weekend•
-
Cubs' Kyle Tucker: Does some running Monday•