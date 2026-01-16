Tucker agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Dodgers continue to add to their loaded lineup, with Tucker marking their second significant signing of the offseason. The move should also help his counting-stat potential, as Tucker will undoubtedly hit close in proximity in the order to Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. The move could also shift Tommy Edman (ankle) to primarily play second base.