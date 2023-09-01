Lynn (10-10) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 4.1 innings.

The Dodgers gave Lynn a one-run lead after one frame, but the right-hander quickly gave that back -- and much more -- in the second. In that inning, Ronald Acuna tagged Lynn for a grand slam in what ended as a six-run outburst for Atlanta. The veteran hurler gave up just one more run the rest of the way, but he couldn't escape taking the loss despite a valiant Dodgers comeback that fell just short. This was the first defeat for Lynn since joining Los Angeles at the trade deadline, and it was also his shortest outing over six starts in Dodger blue. He's posted a 3.57 ERA and 27:8 K:BB across 35.1 innings during that stretch.