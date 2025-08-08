The Dodgers designated Baker for assignment Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Baker was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals on Monday, but his stint on the Dodgers' 40-man roster will come to an end after mere days. The 28-year-old Baker has struggled to find his footing in the majors, but he has multiple 30-homer seasons in the minors, and that power could attract another suitor.