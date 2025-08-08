Dodgers' Luken Baker: Bumped from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers designated Baker for assignment Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Baker was claimed off waivers from the Cardinals on Monday, but his stint on the Dodgers' 40-man roster will come to an end after mere days. The 28-year-old Baker has struggled to find his footing in the majors, but he has multiple 30-homer seasons in the minors, and that power could attract another suitor.
