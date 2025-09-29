Muncy (lower body) will be available for Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Reds on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Muncy has been trending in the right direction over the last few days after being held out at the end of the regular season due to lower-body soreness, and Ardaya notes that he'll get a few more swings in Monday evening during a live BP session. Assuming he's able to avoid any kind of last-minute setback, expect Muncy to be in the starting nine for Tuesday's matchup.