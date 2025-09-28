Manager Dave Roberts said that he expects Muncy (lower body) to return to the lineup Tuesday for the first game of the Dodgers' wild-card series, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Enrique Hernandez picked up the start at third base for Sunday's regular-season finale in Seattle, but Muncy looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of the Dodgers' playoff run after lower-body soreness has kept him from playing since Wednesday. Injuries limited the 35-year-old to 100 games during the regular season, with Muncy slashing .243/.376/.470 with 19 home runs, four steals, 67 RBI and 48 runs across 388 plate appearances.