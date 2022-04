Muncy went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two additional RBI and two walks in Friday's 6-1 win against the Padres.

Muncy walked in the first and third innings, homered in the fifth to give Los Angeles the lead and singled home two more runs in the seventh to provide valuable insurance. The base knocks snapped a three-game hitless stretch for the infielder, who has been drawing walks but hasn't had much luck when putting the ball in play to the tune of a .167/.352/.357 slash line.