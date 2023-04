The Dodgers are expected to place Muncy on the paternity list Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Muncy can be away from the club for up three games. With the Dodgers set to begin a homestand Friday versus the Cardinals, Muncy will most likely remain in Los Angeles while the team completes its road trip with a three-game set in Pittsburgh. Muncy leads the majors with 11 home runs so far this season.