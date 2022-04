Muncy went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Wednesday against the Twins.

Muncy capped off a strong offensive day for the Dodgers by taking Griffin Jax yard in the ninth inning. It was only his second hit of the campaign -- and his first home run -- though he has also walked five times in only five games. Muncy has occupied the cleanup role in four of his five starts, so he should provide plentiful counting stats once his bat heats up.