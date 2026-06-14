Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Available off bench Sunday

Rojas said that he's an available option off the bench for Sunday's game against the White Sox after aggravating a right shin injury during Saturday's 7-1 win, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Rojas didn't start Saturday but entered the game in the top of the fifth inning as a pinch hitter for Alex Freeland. The veteran infielder noted that he initially hurt his shin during the Dodgers' previous series in Pittsburgh, and he tweaked it again while grounding out during his fifth-inning at-bat. Rojas was able to stay in the game and played two innings in the field before being pulled from the game in the top of the seventh after reaching base on a walk. He told Plunkett that he elected to pull himself from the game because he didn't want to be further compromised in the field while Yoshinobu Yamamoto was in the midst of a perfect game, but Rojas doesn't expect his shin to be a concern moving forward.