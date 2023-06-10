Rojas will sit Saturday against Philadelphia, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Rojas left Wednesday's game against the Reds with neck tightness and sat out Thursday's contest with the same issue, but he returned Friday and went 0-for-4 at the plate. He'll sit again Saturday, though it's unclear whether that's for health or tactical reasons. The veteran's .214/.248/.256 season slash line means he's fallen short of a true everyday role even when healthy. Chris Taylor will start at shortstop Saturday.