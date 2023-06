Rojas (neck) returned to the lineup against Philadelphia on Friday and went 0-for-4 in the 5-4 loss.

Rojas sat out Thursday due to neck tightness but missed only one contest. The veteran has worked as Los Angeles' primary shortstop this season, though he's produced a mediocre .217/.248/.256 slash line over 137 plate appearances. Rojas does have three stolen bases, but he's yet to go deep and has knocked in only six runs.