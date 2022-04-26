Betts went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base in a 4-0 win versus Arizona on Monday.

Betts kickstarted the Dodgers' offense in the first inning, leading off the game with a walk and coming around to score on a Trea Turner double. The veteran outfielder also singled and stole second base in the fifth before crossing the plate on Max Muncy's two-bagger. Betts suffered through a slow start to the season but has reached base six times over his past two games, scoring five runs in that span.