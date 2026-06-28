Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Goes yard in win

Betts went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 15-3 win over the Padres.

Betts has homered in three straight contests, giving him 11 long balls on the year. His blast Saturday capped a nine-run sixth inning for the Dodgers to put them in full control in this blowout win. Betts is now batting .230 with a .732 OPS, 25 RBI, 30 runs scored, one stolen base and seven doubles over 209 plate appearances on the year, but he has trended up by hitting .358 (19-for-53) with five homers over his last 13 games.