Betts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run against Cincinnati in Wednesday's loss.

Betts propelled the Dodgers to a fast start by leading off the game with a homer, though it was his only hit of the night. The star outfielder has gone deep five times in his past six games to push his season total to 16 long balls. He set a career high with 35 homers last season and appears poised to challenge that number in 2023.